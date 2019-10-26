Ben Affleck is using the tabloids to his advantage.

A source tells ET that while the actor is not seriously dating, he decided to have fun with recent reports to bring awareness to a good cause. Earlier this week, it was reported that Affleck was on the exclusive dating app Raya, to which he jokingly called out in his latest Instagram post.

"HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important," Affleck began. "I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others."

"@themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery," he continued. "I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

The Justice League star has been open about his long struggle with alcoholism. During a March interview with Hoda Kotb on Today, Affleck revealed that "some people are sort of uncomfortable" discussing alcoholism, but that "it doesn't really bother" him to discuss it.

"It’s a part of my life. It's something I deal with. It doesn’t have to sort of consume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that, you know, you have to look at," he said. "I feel like I had a problem and I really wanted to address it and I take some pride in that... It's about yourself, your life, your family. [As] people we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them."

Last October, the 47-year-old actor completed his 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction in Malibu, California, but remained in outpatient care. Since then, he's been on a healthier track, as well as enjoying family outings with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids -- 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel -- though he and Garner officially divorced after his third rehab stint.

In August, a source told ET that one year after the shocking pics of Garner driving a distraught-looking Affleck to rehab, the Oscar winner was still prioritizing his sobriety.

"Ben's finally turned a corner and is working hard to stay dedicated to his sobriety," the source said at the time. "He's still in the program. He knows the importance of making his sobriety a priority while planning his next step in life."

"He's in a better place in his life and recovery," the source continued. "He wants to be the best he can be. He can come home at night and hear his own thoughts. Those closest to him are proud of his progress."

For more on Affleck's progress, watch below.

