Is Kylie Jenner Launching a Skincare Line?

By Amy Lee‍
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner may be adding skincare to her beauty empire. 

According to Trademark Ninja, Kylie Cosmetics, her insanely successful makeup line, has reportedly applied for three trademarks -- one for "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" and two for "Kylie Skin." If true, the line will include a variety of products such as moisturizer, serum, toner, skin peels and body scrubs and will occupy some retail stores (possibly for her widely popular pop-ups).  

The 21-year-old entrepreneur is poised to become the youngest self-made billionaire with her beauty line, so delving into the skincare market is a natural step for the social media star. She recently revealed she would like to pass down her empire to daughter Stormi. 

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she told Forbes. "If she's into it."

