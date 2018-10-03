Is Kylie Jenner Launching a Skincare Line?

Kylie Jenner may be adding skincare to her beauty empire.

According to Trademark Ninja, Kylie Cosmetics, her insanely successful makeup line, has reportedly applied for three trademarks -- one for "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" and two for "Kylie Skin." If true, the line will include a variety of products such as moisturizer, serum, toner, skin peels and body scrubs and will occupy some retail stores (possibly for her widely popular pop-ups).

The 21-year-old entrepreneur is poised to become the youngest self-made billionaire with her beauty line, so delving into the skincare market is a natural step for the social media star. She recently revealed she would like to pass down her empire to daughter Stormi.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she told Forbes. "If she's into it."

