It's Black Friday at Dagne Dover: Save 25% on Viral Travel Essentials Like Totes, Sling Bags and Backpacks

Dagne Dover Hyperchill Collection
Dagne Dover
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:53 PM PST, November 21, 2023

Dagne Dover is serving up 25% off Instagram-famous totes and more for Black Friday.

Aside from spending time with loved ones and chowing down on a delicious turkey feast, one of our favorite things about the holidays is the Black Friday sales offering major discounts. One of our number one travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering 25% off sitewide, including mark-downs on its best-selling phone slings, backpacks, totes and other on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors to celebrate the occasion.

Shop Dagne Dover's Black Friday Sale

The Instagram-famous bag brand toted by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, is popular not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most beloved styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.

Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming holiday trips, a handy fanny pack for hands-free convenience or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Black Friday Sale. There's no code needed to score the 25% off bestsellers; Simply add them to your cart for instant savings. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks to shop.

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover

Dakota Neoprene Backpack

"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."

$195 $146

Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Dagne Dover

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long.

$155 $116

Shop Now

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag
Dagne Dover

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag

For a quick holiday getaway, this large duffle includes a laptop sleeve, shoe bag and plenty of space for all your essentials.

$215 $161

Shop Now

Dash Grocery Tote

Dash Grocery Tote
Dagne Dover

Dash Grocery Tote

This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and even more, thanks to built-in pockets.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat.

$195 $146

Shop Now

Daily Tote

Daily Tote
Dagne Dover

Daily Tote

Crafted with sleek vegan leather, this work tote has all the storage necessary to stay organized throughout the day. 

$275 $206

Shop Now

Luna Shoulder Bag

Luna Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover

Luna Shoulder Bag

Round like the moon and just as beautiful, the Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas build.

$125 $50

Shop Now

Nova Sling Bag

Nova Sling Bag
Dagne Dover

Nova Sling Bag

This highly-rated sporty sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.

$155 $67

Shop Now

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack.

$95 $71

Shop Now

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover

Mila Toiletry Organizer

Keep your full-sized skincare organized when on the go or at home with the Mila Toiletry Organizer.

$70 $53

Shop Now

Allyn Tote

Allyn Tote
Dagne Dover

Allyn Tote

Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. 

$340 $255

Shop Now

Mara Phone Sling

Mara Phone Sling
Dagne Dover

Mara Phone Sling

With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days.

$75 $56

Shop Now

Rider Shoulder Bag

Rider Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover

Rider Shoulder Bag

Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to any outfit.

$125 $59

Shop Now

Jemi Tote

Jemi Tote
Dagne Dover

Jemi Tote

This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets.

$175 $74

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

