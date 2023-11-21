Aside from spending time with loved ones and chowing down on a delicious turkey feast, one of our favorite things about the holidays is the Black Friday sales offering major discounts. One of our number one travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering 25% off sitewide, including mark-downs on its best-selling phone slings, backpacks, totes and other on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors to celebrate the occasion.

Shop Dagne Dover's Black Friday Sale

The Instagram-famous bag brand toted by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, is popular not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most beloved styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.

Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming holiday trips, a handy fanny pack for hands-free convenience or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Black Friday Sale. There's no code needed to score the 25% off bestsellers; Simply add them to your cart for instant savings. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks to shop.

Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $195 $146 Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long. $155 $116 Shop Now

Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Indi Neoprene Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from premium neoprene and performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat. $195 $146 Shop Now

Daily Tote Dagne Dover Daily Tote Crafted with sleek vegan leather, this work tote has all the storage necessary to stay organized throughout the day. $275 $206 Shop Now

Luna Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Luna Shoulder Bag Round like the moon and just as beautiful, the Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas build. $125 $50 Shop Now

Mila Toiletry Organizer Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer Keep your full-sized skincare organized when on the go or at home with the Mila Toiletry Organizer. $70 $53 Shop Now

Allyn Tote Dagne Dover Allyn Tote Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. $340 $255 Shop Now

Mara Phone Sling Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days. $75 $56 Shop Now

Rider Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Rider Shoulder Bag Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to any outfit. $125 $59 Shop Now

Jemi Tote Dagne Dover Jemi Tote This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets. $175 $74 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: