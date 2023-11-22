Jack Harlow is opening up about his current celebrity crush and what he looks for in a leading lady.

The rapper, 25, recently stopped by the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and told host Alexandra Cooper that he does have a certain woman he is hoping to have a future with.

"We know you love Dua Lipa," says Cooper. "What other celebrities are you crushing on?"

"There's someone but I don't think it's mutual," Harlow responds in the latest episode. "I don't really want to talk about it."

"Yeah, but like, what if you put it out into the world," Cooper asks, implying he may be able to manifest a relationship.

While he didn't give the name of the celebrity crush, he did outline who she is and what he considers to be his type.

"She's beautiful," the "First Class" singer says before Cooper responds, "Well, f**king obviously."

Feeling comfortable in the interview, Harlow went on to shed even more light on who he might be interested in pursuing next.

"I'll tell you, I'll give you something," he says. "I like a girl next door. I don't need any internet presence, I like me a librarian. I like a waitress."

The interview comes after rumors swirled online earlier this week that Harlow and Don't Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh were spotted making out. Neither Harlow nor Pugh, 27, have commented on the reports.

The rapper may have hinted at the online gossip while talking with Cooper after the host asked him if he finds one group of women around the world attractive more than others.

"I really like London. Those women know how to talk," the White Men Can't Jump star said.

Pugh -- while not from London -- is from Oxford, England.

"I just think the women over there have a certain wit... they're cheeky."

Harlow has previously been romantically linked to TikTok star Addison Rae and singer Dua Lipa.

In 2022, Pugh and longtime boyfriend Zach Braff called it quits. She has since been linked to London-based photographer Charlie Gooch. In October, however, The Daily Mail reported the pair had broken up.

