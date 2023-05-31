John Krasinski is set to take on his last and most dangerous mission yet as Jack Ryan in the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which returns to Prime Video on June 30. In the official trailer, viewers see the CIA analyst turned Acting Deputy Director "facing an enemy both foreign and domestic" in the upcoming, conspiracy-driven episodes.

"It terrifies me," Ryan says at the beginning of the trailer, which sees him being questioned by Congress over the United States' possible involvement in a covert mission.

According to Prime Video, he will be "tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Ryan and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality -- the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization -- ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

In addition to Krasinski's final turn as Ryan, the Tom Clancy series stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the series this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Season 4 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premieres June 30 on Prime Video, with two new episodes debuting each Friday until July 14.

RELATED CONTENT

Why John Krasinski Didn't Tell Wife Emily Blunt He Was Doing His Own Stunts on 'Jack Ryan' (Exclusive)

You're Operational Now: A Day in 'Jack Ryan' Spy School

Inside the Intense 'Jack Ryan' Fight Scene That Broke Chris Pine's Finger

Flashback: ET on Set with the Original Jack Ryan

Related Gallery