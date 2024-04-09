Jackie Chan Responds After Fans Express Concern Over His Health

Jackie Chan is getting candid about aging. The action star reflects on his 70th birthday this week, responding to a recent influx of concern over the state of his health.

"Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: 'Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!' Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l’m 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: 'being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.' Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old," Chan wrote on Sunday, April 7, sharing a collection of throwback images on Instagram.



"Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health," he continued. "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old. Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today."

Chan marveled at the "many fond memories" he enjoyed while looking back at photos from his storied career.

"All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all," he concluded. "A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!"

The Rush Hour star was most recently photographed looking happy and healthy at the Golden Panda Awards Ceremony in September 2023 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China.

Actor Jackie Chan attends the 1st Golden Panda Awards Ceremony on Sept. 20, 2023 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. - VCG/VCG via Getty Images

In November, it was announced that Chan will be joining forces with Ralph Macchio to reprise their Karate Kid roles for a brand-new film set to release later this year.

According to Sony Pictures, the movie will both fuse and continue the movies' mythology and bring the story to the East Coast, focusing on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor.

Chan will revisit the role of Mr. Han from the 2010 film remake that aimed to update the Karate Kid story for more modern and global audiences.

The franchise's new installment will be led by director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Rob Lieber, and is currently slated to premiere in theaters on Dec. 13, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: