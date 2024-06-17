Jada Pinkett Smith is giving Will Smith his flowers for Father's Day. On Sunday, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her estranged husband on the special occasion.

The post's first slide features Will fast asleep on an outdoor chaise, surrounded by Jada, their kids -- Jaden Smith, 25 and Willow Smith, 23 -- as well as his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and their son, Trey Smith, 31. The five are posed over the sleeping Will, smiling into the camera as the family patriarch slumbers on, unaware.

The second slide features a blue cap with the words, "Happy Zaddy's Day," next to a mason jar bearing the words, "Happy Father's Day."

"Will thank you for being a devoted girl dad/boy dad and doing all you do," Jada captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day ... you deserve the rest✨"

It's a sweet show of support amid Will's jam-packed promotional tour for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the latest installment of his and Martin Lawrence's long-running buddy cop franchise.

Jada has been a frequent presence by Will's side during the tour's biggest moments, a welcoming sight after the actress revealed in October that they had been separated since 2016 without publicly sharing the news.

In November 2023, Jada talked about her relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying, "We're staying together forever," and noting they "tried" to live separately for nearly a decade.

Most recently, Jada accompanied Will at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die Hollywood premiere alongside Jaden, Willow, Trey and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris at the Hollywood premiere of Bad Boys: Ride of Die on May 30, 2024. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Martin was joined at the premiere by his ex-wife and close friend, Shamicka Gibbs, their two daughters -- Iyanna Lawrence, 23, and Amara Lawrence, 21 -- as well as daughter Jasmine Page Lawrence, 28, from his previous marriage to Patricia Southall.

"It was beautiful seeing our kids together," Will told ET of the big dual family gathering on the carpet. "Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age. We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So to have them here in their 30s is like [mind-blowing]."

Iyanna Faith Lawrence, Shamicka Gibbs, Martin Lawrence, Jasmine Page Lawrence and Amara Trinity Lawrence at the Hollywood premiere of Bad Boys: Ride of Die on May 30, 2024. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A week before that, Jada supported Will internationally at a special screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Dubai.

While speaking with ET in May, Will listed Jada as his "ride or die."

"Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die's I've ever had," he told ET. "It's funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn't look to the side and have a ride or die right there."

As for the fourth installment in the beloved Bad Boys franchise, the actor said that fans who love the classic Mike and Marcus banter are in for some new surprises as well as an exciting sequel overall as they "expanded the Bad Boys universe."

"We took an aggressive shot with this movie, we tried to keep it exciting -- we wanted to be [a] full-on popcorn movie but we wanted it to grow with the characters," he said of the film. "Not try to make the 25-year-old version of the movie -- no, these dudes make it be age-appropriate."

