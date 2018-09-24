Work, ladies!

Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her family's good genes over the weekend posting an impressive ab pic to Instagram.

“That three generational thing,” Jada, 47, captioned a shot of herself, her 17-year-old daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

In the photo, the three ladies are all rocking sports bras and black leggings for their workout, while flashing their fierce abs.

Jada has been open in the past about her envy when it comes to mom Adrienne’s workout skills. In August, she shared a video of her mother working out, writing, “Why is Gam Bam puttin me to shame???"

Jada’s been loving family time lately. In addition to this gym pic, she posted a black-and-white shot of herself and Willow sitting on the beach in swimsuits last week.

“When @490tx hits you with a dope candid,” she captioned the pic, tagging Willow’s longtime friend, Moises Arias.

