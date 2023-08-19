Jaguars vs. Lions: How to Watch Today's NFL Preseason Game Online Without Cable
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason has kicked into high gear today with more than half of the league's teams in action. To start the day's jam-packed lineup of football games, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Both teams won last week, with the Lions defeating the New York Giants and the Jaguars defeating the Dallas Cowboys.
Following this game, there will then be a full day of football action. If you're looking to watch today's Jaguars vs. Lions game along with more of the 2023 preseason, here's everything you need to know about to watch at home.
When is the Jaguars vs. Lions preseason game?
The preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).
How to Watch the Jaguars vs. Lions Game Online
The Jaguars vs. Lions game will be airing on the NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch tonight's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.
Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.
How to Watch the Jaguars vs. Lions Game Online for Free
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS for watching NFL preseason livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2
Saturday, August 19
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.
- Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.
- New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.
- Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.
- Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, August 21
- Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m.
