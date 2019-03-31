Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Warner Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Lucky number 3 has arrived!



On Sunday, Jamie Dornan’s wife, Amelia Warner, shared with fans that their third child, a daughter, was born. The actress confirmed the news with a sweet post on Instagram featuring three pairs of kids' shoes, including a pair of tiny baby booties.



"So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today," she wrote, adding a hashtag to honor the U.K.'s Mother's Day, which was celebrated on Sunday.



The Fifty Shades of Grey star and his wife are already parents to daughters Dulcie and Elva, ages 5 and 3, respectively.

In early October 2018, a flood of reports surfaced that the leading man and his wife were expecting again. Although the couple is notoriously private, the 36-year-old actor has discussed fatherhood in the past.



"Being a dad is the best," he told The Sunday Times last year. "I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

Dornan also spoke candidly about married life, admitting he's only had one major argument with Warner.



"Certainly there’s never a day that I don't tell her I love her," he stated. "We get frustrated at times, usually when traveling with the kids, but we'd never let anything boil and become a thing. We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that's just not us. I'm glad it’s not us -- plates are expensive."

