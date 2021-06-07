Jamie Foxx is reminding everyone that he still has game on the basketball court and the football field.

On Sunday, the star took fans back in time with an Instagram post channeling his iconic character, Willie Beamen, from Any Given Sunday. The 1999 classic film features a star-studded cast including Jamie, Al Pacino, LL Cool J, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid and more. Jamie's Willie is well-known for his fast feet and impressive ball skills, which the 53-year-old actor has apparently been keeping fresh.

In his Instagram video, Jamie throws a football straight into a basketball net from well across the court. "F**k with ya boy," he tells the camera after he makes the shot. He even references Willie in his caption, writing, "Bombs away! #williebeamen 💪🏾🏈"

It's no surprise that Jamie's famous friends are giving the video lots of love. "That’s my QB!!! WB!!!..💪🏾," singer Tank wrote, while former linebacker DeMarcus Ware told the actor that it's "Time to suit up."

Jamie played basketball and football at Terrell High School and was the school's first quarterback to ever pass for more than 1,000 yards. Obviously, he's still got it.

The actor recently got back to his sitcom comedy roots with the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which his daughter, Corinne Foxx, produces. Based on the 27-year-old's diary, the Netflix show follows Jamie as a single dad and cosmetics brand owner as he figures out fatherhood when his strong-minded teen daughter, played by Kyla-Drew, moves in with him. In April, Corinne told ET that she loved bossing her father around on set.

"He really listens to me as his boss and I feel like everybody, all of the other producers, knew that he listens to me more than anyone else, so they use me to tell him things they didn't want to tell him," she said. "Like, 'Hey, Jamie, can you stop doing so much improv and stick to the script?' or 'You got to come in early tomorrow,' like all those things they'd be like, 'Hey, Corinne, can you tell him?' Because he listens to me, so yeah it was great."

Fans can also catch the duo on Fox's Beat Shazam, with season 4 airing Thursdays at 8/7c.

RELATED CONTENT

Dominique Fishback Teams Up With Jamie Foxx to Adapt 1-Woman Play

Corinne Foxx on Dad Jamie Foxx’s On-Set 'Dad Stop Embarrassing' Antics

Jamie Foxx Posts Tribute to Late Sister on World Down Syndrome Day

Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in 'Authorized' Limited Series

Jamie Foxx on Turning His Relationship With Daughter Corinne Into a TV Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery