Jamie Foxx is focusing on his family and his career as his breakup from Katie Holmes makes headlines.

On Monday, the 51-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram with his two daughters -- 25-year-old Corinne and 10-year-old Annalise -- on the set of Beat Shazam, the Fox game show he hosts as well as co-executive produces. Corinne also DJ's on the show, whose season finale aired on Monday.

"#Daddydaughtertime on @beatshazamfox," Foxx captioned the picture, before giving a shout-out to a contestant on the show that died after appearing on the program. "We've had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!! Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!! Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us, God Bless his family. #beatshazam #foxxonfox."

On Monday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Foxx had split from 40-year-old Holmes in May after six years of dating, and after he was snapped holding hands over the weekend with singer Sela Vave while exiting Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles. However, a source told ET at the time that Vave is a singer/songwriter Foxx is helping to mentor.

As for Foxx and Holmes, another source told ET on Monday that while the two actors "appear to have broken up," there's still a chance of reconciliation.

"They never had a typical relationship," the source noted. "They have always been incredibly independent and their lives didn't revolve around each other. They lived separately and in different cities and saw each other occasionally."

The source also said that while the two have a great time together and have great chemistry, neither was looking to uproot their lives or totally merge lives.



"They are just both caught up with their own families, careers and obligations that their relationship had to take a back seat," the source said.

On Monday, Holmes stepped out in New York City amid the split news, and appeared to be in good spirits as she walked her dogs with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri.

