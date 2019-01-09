Jamie Lee Curtis isn't pleased with the "Fiji Water Girl" stealing the show on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

Aspiring model Kelleth Cuthbert achieved viral fame at the awards show thanks to her expressive looks while handing out bottles of the drinking water, making it into the red carpet photos of some of the night's biggest stars. But while the internet was amused at the epic photo bombs, Curtis clearly isn't. On Tuesday, she Instagrammed a picture of herself posing on the red carpet with Cuthbert in the background, with the caption on the photo reading, "Jamie Lee Curtis was in danger of being upstaged by the Fiji Water girl."

The 60-year-old actress explained that she didn't want to be part of any advertising.

"So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website," Curtis writes. "I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products."

ET spoke to Cuthbert on Monday, when she said she was just trying to have a little fun with her job and didn't realize she would become a viral sensation.

"I didn't realize it 'til several hours after it happened when people started coming up to me showing me their phones," she shared. "I was still working, I wasn't even on break yet, and people were just showing me kind of a live twitter feed of what was happening."

"I mean I think I had some weird expressions in some of them but no, most of them could have been worse, definitely," she added about the photos. "The photographer takes so many that I'm sure there's something that didn't look alright."

Watch the video below for more with Cuthbert:



RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Golden Globes: The Best Memes and Viral Moments

Meet the Golden Globes' Fiji Water Girl: Kelleth Cuthbert on Going Viral (Exclusive)

Related Gallery