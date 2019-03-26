The success ofTo All the Boys I've Loved Before took Janel Parrish by surprise.

During an interview with ET's Jason Carter on Tuesday, the 30-year-old actress opened up about the Netflix film's "exciting" sequel, which she didn't "expect" would happen.

"It's super exciting. You know, I don't think any of us expected that, so we're just very grateful that we get to come back and do it all over again," Parrish said. "It's amazing."

Netflix officially ordered a follow-up to To All the Boys in December, four months after its August release. Fans couldn't get enough of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky's (Noah Centineo) love story, which started off with Lara Jean coveting her sister, Margot's (Parrish) ex-boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard).

"It's a feel good movie. We need those!" Parrish exclaimed. "We're bringing back [rom-coms!]"

While chatting with ET, Parrish also opened up about reprising another beloved character, Mona, in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, PLL: The Perfectionists.

"I am back, Alison (Sasha Pieterse) is back, and the two of us find ourselves in this creepily perfect town called Beacon Heights; they have a lot of secrets," the actress explained. "We have a new murder mystery, some amazing new faces, and then Ali and Mona kind of have to team up to figure out who did it."

The actress warned that fans better get ready for the new series, which "comes fast." "It's 10 episodes of super fast twists and turns, all these amazing cliffhangers, lots of love. I think it's PLL times a million," she raved. "The ante has been upped!"

And while she loves collaborating with showrunner I. Marlene King, Parrish said she didn't feel the need to step in with ideas for where Mona's character goes this time around.

"Our writers and our showrunner, Marlene King, they're brilliant and they know what they're doing," she expressed. "They know exactly where they want the story to go. I show up, and I'm just like, 'This is amazing. I understand where you're going with this, and I'm just going to breathe my life into it. It's been wonderful."

PLL: The Perfectionists premieres March 20 on Freeform.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lana Condor Promises 'Drama' in Upcoming 'To All the Boys' Sequel (Exclusive)

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Stars Dish on Ali & Mona's Love Lives in Beacon Heights! (Exclusive)

'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Stars Dish on New Opening Credits! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery