Janet Jackson Is Confident Brother Michael's Legacy 'Will Continue'

Janet Jackson isn't worried about her brother, Michael's, legacy in the wake of HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Janet spoke out about the legacy her brother has left on music and culture since his 2009 death, insisting "it will continue."

"I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world," she said. "I hope I'm not sounding arrogant in any way -- I'm just stating what is. It's really all God's doing, and I'm just thankful for that."

Janet wouldn't comment specifically on the allegations of sexual abuse raised against Michael by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in Leaving Neverland, though her support for her brother is clear. The Jackson family has vehemently denied claims of abuse, and repeatedly slammed the documentary in the press. Furthermore, the Jackson estate also filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO ahead of its premiere, calling the documentary "unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself."

During her interview with The Sunday Times, Jackson also discussed the death of her father, Joseph "Joe" Jackson, last summer. She and her siblings have openly spoken about his harsh treatment of them as kids as he crafted them into superstars.

"You miss out on your childhood, you really miss out," she said of her early years, revealing that her father shut down her non-musical ambitions of studying business law or becoming an actress. "You don’t get to do all the fun things that kids do. I wanted to do gymnastics, but that couldn’t happen because I was busy working. But at least I had my brothers and sisters. They were my best friends."

"I felt that I did say everything I needed to say to my father [before he died]," Janet shared. "I was thankful for the time that I did have with him, with Eissa, the three of us together. Being together with my father in the end.”

Now, Jackson says she's in a "great space." "I have a beautiful son," she added, revealing that she wants Eissa to follow his own path.

