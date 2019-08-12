Janet Jackson Opens Up About Raising Son Eissa Without a Nanny

Janet Jackson is letting fans in on how life has been raising her young son on her own.

The iconic songstress recently opened up to Stellar magazine in Australia, where she revealed what it's been like being a working mom while taking care of her 2-year-old son, Eissa.

"It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny. I do it all myself," Jackson shared. "If my mother did it with nine children, there’s no reason I can’t."

The singer added, "Of course, when I’m working, someone watches him," but other than that, she's the one raising and caring for her little boy. At all other times, it's "my baby and me."

"It’s not easy at times, but my life has changed," she added. "Obviously my baby comes first."

Jackson welcomed Eissa in January 2017 with her ex, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana. The pair announced that they'd split up the following April.

While Jackson has been adjusting to life as a single, working mom and working hard to give her beloved son the attention he needs, her little boy has apparently developed a passion for music. Specifically, it seems he wants to become a violinist.

"He kept taking his drum stick and running it across his guitar. I thought, ‘Why is he playing it like a cello?’ He went into his room and got a figurine of a violin and brought it to me. Then he grabbed his drumstick and guitar and kept going," Jackson recalled. "So I came home with a toy violin, showed him one time how to hold it and that was it."

"I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with it," she added. "I show him little kids playing violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies."

For more on Jackson's adorable little boy -- and which Disney film he loves the most -- check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Janet Jackson Is Confident Brother Michael's Legacy 'Will Continue'

Janet Jackson Thanks Her 'Incredibly Strong Family' as She Is Inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

Related Gallery