Janet Jackson Rings in Her 57th Birthday Looking Flawless

It's all for Janet Jackson! The pop icon rang in her 57th birthday on Tuesday with plenty of fierce looks -- in addition to some pomp and circumstance.

Janet posted a shot of herself rocking a curve-hugging, black-and-white animal print dress from Leisure Lab with thick white sneakers and hoop earrings.

She also shared a video of her beautiful strawberry-covered birthday cake being presented to her as the crowd cheered and celebrated the clock turning midnight at the start of her birthday.

"Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me 😘😘😘 I love you guys," the "Rhythm Nation" singer captioned her post.

Janet got some love in the comments section from her famous friends and family.

Sister Latoya Jackson wrote, "Happy Birthday Jan!🎈🎂 🥃 Much love to you always!😘♥️"

Busta Rhymes commented, "HAPPY BDAY TO YOU BEAUTIFUL QUEEN ROYAL EMPRESS."

And Jenna Dewan, who used to be a backup dancer for Janet, wrote, "Happy birthday we love you! 😘❤️❤️"

Earlier this month, Janet opened up to ET about celebrating 50 years in the music industry with her Together Again tour.

"This one's special," she told ET. "I started young but it means a great deal to me to still have God allow me to do what it is that I do. I'm so appreciative. And for the people to still be interested to come and see what it is that that I do, that we do. I'm very, very fortunate and very appreciative."

RELATED CONTENT:

Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Extreme Flexibility During Dance Rehearsal This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Janet Jackson Hangs With Tom Cruise Backstage on Tour Stop

Janet Jackson on Being a Mom and Why 'Together Again' Tour Is Special

Janet Jackson Recreates Her 'Control' Album Cover 36 Years Later

Related Gallery