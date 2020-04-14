Jared Jewelry Clearance Sale: Get 30% Off All Pandora Styles and More

Now is a fine time to save on fine jewelry -- whether it's for you or for Mom -- thanks to Jared the Galleria of Jewelry. Head to the famous jeweler's site for 30% off select items and an extra 30% off clearance items including gorgeous high-end pieces.

The two-sales-in-one discount applies to diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, charms and watches, and all you have to do is enter promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. (There are some brands excluded from the extra savings.) You can also get 30% off all Pandora items through April 19 with free 2-day shipping included. For even more savings, you'll get a discount of 20% off select engagement and wedding rings through April 19.

You can expect a seamless shopping experience while you're browsing. If you're not sure which signet ring to buy for your BFF, you can book a phone consultation while your local brick-and-mortar store is closed -- just call the company's Customer Care team at 1-800-527-8229 -- or connect with a team member via live chat. These prices are good through April 26, and purchases made online can be returned up to 90 days after the purchase is made.

Elsewhere on the jewelry store's site, Jared is also taking 20% off select wedding rings and wedding bands -- and even an engagement ring or two, if you know someone who's thinking about proposing.

Below, ET Style's top picks from the Jared jewelry clearance sale.

Rhodolite Garnet Earrings 1/15 ct tw Diamonds 10K Yellow Gold Jared Jared Rhodolite Garnet Earrings 1/15 ct tw Diamonds 10K Yellow Gold Jared Exclusive to Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, these garnet earrings feature pear-shaped rhodolite garnet topped with sparkling round diamonds. REGULARLY $499.99 $174.99 at Jared

Diamond Bracelet 1/6 ct tw Round-cut Sterling Silver Jared Jared Diamond Bracelet 1/6 ct tw Round-cut Sterling Silver Jared Sterling silver twists and round diamonds comprise this bracelet. Now a fraction of its original price, this could make a sweet friendship or mother-daughter bracelet. REGULARLY $269.99 $151.19 at Jared

Diamond Heart Necklace 1/4 ct tw Sterling Silver/10K Rose Gold Jared Jared Diamond Heart Necklace 1/4 ct tw Sterling Silver/10K Rose Gold Jared A gift from the heart! You don't need to see this diamond and sterling silver necklace at a Galleria store to know that it's an amazing option for Mom. REGULARLY $299.99 $167.99 at Jared

Citizen Women's Watch Silhouette Crystal FE1140-86X Jared Jared Citizen Women's Watch Silhouette Crystal FE1140-86X Jared With a soft pink dial and sparkling crystals, this watch makes a unique and sophisticated addition to any fine jewelry collection. REGULARLY $250 $122.50 at Jared

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Stone's Unique Pearl Engagement Ring -- Shop Her Exact Style

These Are The Best Mother's Day Gifts for 2020

DSW Sale -- Shop Markdown Shoes and Clearance Items

Cute Celeb Mother-Daughter Matching Moments

Take 20% Off Spring Dress Sale and More Deals at Revolve