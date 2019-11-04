Jared Padalecki is speaking out.

The Supernatural star broke his silence on Sunday, sharing his first message since he was arrested on Oct. 27.

ET learned last week that Padalecki was placed under arrest for assault with injury after allegedly striking two employees outside of an Austin, Texas, lounge he owns called Stereotype. Following his arrest, the actor canceled his previously scheduled appearance at a Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C.

"I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️," Padalecki wrote on Twitter.

Padalecki's Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, did attend the convention and poked fun at Padalecki's recent troubles. The 41-year-old actor joked he would tell Padalecki "to stay home more often" after being greeted at the event with loud cheers.

"I could get used to this!" he shared. "I'm kidding -- we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I'll just say it now, look, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He's dealing with what he's got to deal with, so just send him some support and love."

Ackles revealed that following his arrest, Padalecki "had a couple of days off last week, which turned out to be a good thing." "But when he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it," he confessed.

"The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn't get them in time," he added. "It wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea. We were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he's doing fine. He sends his love, and you're stuck with me today."

