Jason Momoa and his daughter made an impressive entrance on Monday when they pulled up to the red carpet premiere of The Bikeriders on the back of a motorcycle.

The Aquaman star and his 16-year-old daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, embodied the spirit of the biker drama as they rocked road-ready gear and smiled for the cameras.

Jason, 44, rode up with a black helmet, a tan leather vest, black and white striped long-sleeved shirt and gray jeans.

Lola, meanwhile, rocked a vintage black leather jacket over a black Jolly Roger t-shirt and denim jeans, alongside heavy boots.

Jason Momoa and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa arrived at the premiere of 'The Bikeriders' on a motorcycle in Hollywood on June 17, 2024. - Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jason posed on the carpet with his daughter, and the pair were all smiles as they rested against the bike they rode in on.

Jason shares his daughter -- as well as 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf -- with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. Jason and Lisa were first linked in 2005, though they didn't tie the knot until 2017. They announced their split in January, and finalized their divorce the following day.

Jason Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features "The Bikeriders" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In May, Jason went public with his relationship with Hit Man star Adria Arjona after a trip to Japan.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Jason on the red carpet on Monday, and the actor addressed his romance with Adria, and revealed that she enjoys riding with him on his motorcycle.

"My lady likes to ride," the 44-year-old actor told ET.

It's a good thing Adria is down for motorcycles as Momoa has been riding since he was a teenager.

"I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting," he told ET at the premiere of the flick, which stars Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and more. "It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it. I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes."

The Bikeriders arrives in theaters nationwide on June 21.

