Jason Momoa can't contain his excitement about hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. In fact, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor may have been a little too eager in his return to Studio 8H.

In a new promo clip for the upcoming episode, Momoa relives some highlights from his last time hosting the sketch comedy show in 2018. As he throws open the doors to excitedly enter the studio, he declares, "I'm back, baby!" and dances all around. His hat goes flying, as does his jacket. As the camera pans down, Momoa is seen in just his blurred-out skivvies.

Enter cast member Ego Nwodim, who gently urges the star to cover up.

"We love you, but you just can't be wearing your underwear," she says. "This is a workplace."

Dejected, Momoa apologizes and explains, "When I get excited, I forget my pants."

As Nwodim suggests they head backstage to find him some clothes, a mischievous look comes over Momoa's face.

"No chance!" he exclaims, going on to hoist SNL star Marcello Hernández up and twirl him around.

Momoa will be joined by musical guest Tate McRae for Saturday's show, which marks the Fast X star's second bout as host.

During his stay in New York City over the last week, Momoa appeared to be having a blast. The star was all smiles while exploring the city streets, posing for pics with fans, flashing a friendly sign of the horns to the paparazzi, and taking a spin on a motorcycle.

Jason Momoa rides a motorcycle on November 13, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Jason Momoa is seen on November 13, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Jason Momoa is seen on November 14, 2023 in New York City. - Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jason Momoa is seen on November 10, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Momoa's SNL gig comes one week after his Dune co-star, Timothée Chalamet, hit the storied stage. Last week, the Wonka star served as host after SAG-AFTRA tentatively approved a deal with the AMPTP, ending the actors' strike.

"Now the strike is over, and it's like we're all returning to this magical world," Chalamet said as he introduced a "Pure Imagination" parody.

"Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of shameless self-promotion," he crooned, as the audience cheered.

For his part, Momoa will be plugging his upcoming Aquaman sequel -- out Dec. 22.

Pete Davidson previously hosted Saturday Night Live's season 49 premiere last month, followed by Bad Bunny and stand-up comic Nate Bargatze.

