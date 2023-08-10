Jason Momoa is speaking out about the tragic wildfires that began ravaging the island of Maui, Hawaii, earlier this week.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who been impacted by the recent wildfires," Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of posts that included information about the event that began on Tuesday.

According to the post, which was created by the 'Āina Momona environmental nonprofit organization, the wildfires began as a result of draught conditions and hurricane weather, leaving at least six people dead, destroying the historic Lahaina Town and forcing evacuations across the island.

Additionally, the Associated Press reports that dozens of individuals were wounded and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Momoa -- who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii -- also shared a Maui Mutual Aid Resource Guide on his Instagram Story.

Several stars with ties to the island are also addressing the news, including Maui residents Carlos and Alexa PenaVega.

"I have no words," Carlos wrote on his Instagram Story. "Pray for Maui. Alexa and I are working with teams to find the best way for you all to help our community."

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who owns a home on the island, tells ET that him and his house are both safe.

Model Jesiree posted an emotional update on social media.

"My home, my heart, my family….. so many families 💔😢 PLEASE PRAY FOR MAUI…. A lot of people missing…. Thousands of people lost EVERYTHING… For those asking how to help, I have a fundraiser posted and will post other vetted donation sites. @808viral is a GREAT resource to keep up with what’s going on as well as trusted donation sites. WHOEVER YOU BELIEVE IN, PLEASE PRAY," she wrote in her caption.

The Four Seasons Resort, where The White Lotus' first season was filmed, is "strongly" discouraging non-essential travel to Maui at this time.

"This is a deeply somber day," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said on Wednesday, according to AP. "The gravity of losing any life is tragic. As we grieve with their families, we offer prayers for comfort in this inconsolable time."

Shark Week Host Jason Momoa Crashes Proposal in New Teaser



