Shark Week Host Jason Momoa Crashes Proposal in New Teaser (Exclusive)
What does Jason Momoa find as exciting as love itself? Shark Week!
The 43-year-old actor is gearing up for his hosting duties as Master of Ceremonies for the annual week-long shark-fest -- celebrating its 35th year -- and ET is exclusively debuting a new teaser featuring this year's ambassador.
When the Fast X star comes upon a sweet couple as they are just getting engaged, he celebrates the only way he knows how: by sharing some serious shark facts! "Do you know that sharks travel over 100 miles to mate?" Momoa asks the understandably stunned couple. "Do you also know sharks like to dance when they do it?"
Then Momoa drops the best Shark Week fact of them all: "Do you know what else you didn't know? The host of Shark Week -- guess who that is? This guy!"
As he skips away, Momoa tells the couple to "have fun mating," and gives a final celebratory whoop, yelling, "I'm doing Shark Week!"
Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving our oceans, was announced as this year's host back in May. The Aquaman star will guide fans through the biggest annual celebration of sharks, setting up jaw-dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle.
Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery's dedicated science and research field teams.
"As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey," Momoa told fans in a statement when the news was announced. "This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It's a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman - it began several generations before me."
Shark Week debuts July 23 on Discovery and will be available to stream on Discovery+.
