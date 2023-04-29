Jason Momoa Strips Down to His Birthday Suit and Shows Off His Fridge and Gym
Jason Momoa Rides Bicycle Nude During Tour of His Private Gym
Jason Momoa is up to his old antics by, once again, baring it all!
The 43-year-old action star invited Men's Health to get a peek into his fridge and gym, but what the outlet hadn't anticipated was Momoa opening the door to his gym in nothing but a pink robe and a shark tooth necklace. "I didn't know you were coming. I woulda got dressed up if I knew," he quipped.
The Aquaman star then proceeded to show off his fully stocked fridge, which included all the necessities for "a growing boy," including water, beer, liquor, ham and pre/post workout drinks. But his hilarious antics were only getting started.
Momoa joked that his powerful mind moved his gym equipment, all the while sitting on his chair and strategically positioning his leg to cover his private parts. He then jumped on his mountain bike completely naked, with a liquor bottle emoji covering his private parts. While on the mountain bike, Momoa left little to the imagination when he jumped up and down on his bike while relaying that he loves riding downhill. As he strolled away, the camera got a clear glimpse of his completely bare butt.
Momoa's no stranger to letting it all hang out. Back in November while promoting his latest film, Slumberland, Momoa appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat before stripping it off to show off some skin. A lot of skin, actually.
Referencing his Instagram post where he's fishing in a traditional Hawaiian malo, Momoa explained, "I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and writer and director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War and it's all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white a**."
Momoa also said he loves the minimal look and noted, "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."
"Are you wearing this under your clothes right now?" Kimmel asked before Momoa stood up, stripped off his clothes and revealed his butt-baring look.
Classic.
