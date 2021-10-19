Jason Momoa Says He Suffered Multiple Injuries While Filming 'Aquaman 2'
Jason Momoa is getting real about becoming an "aging superhero." The Dune actor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres where he talked all things Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the injuries he sustained onset of the film.
"I'm getting old is what's happening," Momoa told The Ellen DeGeneres Show host. "I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up, but it's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it."
When DeGeneres pointed out that the 42-year-old actor seems to hurt himself on every movie he's in, Momoa said it's the price he pays for giving it all to these action-packed projects.
"I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an aging superhero right now," he shared.
Momoa has been filming the DC Comics sequel since summer and while he's been very hush hush about what's to come for Aquaman's second installment, he has shared some BTS shots from the "way bigger" second film on his Instagram, including a look at Aquaman's new suit.
"Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j," he wrote next to a slideshow of the superhero in his traditional wetsuit and triton next to him dressed in an all-black suit of armor.
In August, his co-star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said a little bit more about the upcoming film, sharing that script for the sequel is better than it was in the first film.
"I think the script is better than it was in the first one," Abdul-Mateen, who plays Aquaman's famed nemesis, Black Manta, told The Hollywood Reporter. "It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments."
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters Dec.16 2022.
