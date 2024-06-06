Jazz Jennings is celebrating body positivity. The 23-year-old continues to open up about her weight loss journey, offering a new update for fans while embracing beauty at any size.

Jennings shared a collection of photos on Wednesday wearing a figure-flattering blue and white patterned maxi dress. In her caption, the I Am Jazz star addressed a "recent shift" in herself after previously "neglecting" her health.

"'I hope you’re happy with yourself. Who cares what you weigh. Who cares what you look like. The important thing is are you happy in your own skin!'" Jennings began her post, quoting a comment she had received from a follower and saying that the notion "hit the nail on the head."



"No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within," she admitted. "The first step toward improving your well-being is caring. I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health. I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through."

Jennings noted that the dress she was wearing "made me feel like a goddess."

"I picked out a beautiful necklace and earrings to match the dress and felt so pretty," she shared. "Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light. We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before. Joy. Cherish. Peace."

The post comes after Jennings previously revealed that she had gained nearly 100 pounds in two years.

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," she said on I Am Jazz, alluding to her acceptance to Harvard. "I started binge eating and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight."

"Now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today. Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do," Jennings continued. "I do experience fat shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated."

Jazz Jennings attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City. - Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD

Since then, Jennings has documented her weight-loss journey on Instagram, sharing photos of herself playing tennis, going to the gym, and running with her dad.

In January, the TLC star announced that she had dropped 70 pounds.

"70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years," Jennings wrote. "I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."

When ET spoke with the star in 2019, she gushed over the enduring support she receives from her family.

"For so many trans-individuals out there, they don't have the love and support of their family and, you know, I think my family serves to be a positive example of how it should be," the LGBTQ activist says. "This is how families should support their child, embracing and loving them for who they are no matter what, and I really think my parents were just ahead of their time. They are really special people for allowing me to be my authentic self."

