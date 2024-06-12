Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Reach Settlement Agreement in Divorce

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are officially divorced.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the former The Real co-host and the rapper -- whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins -- finalized their divorce on Tuesday in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court. The final judgment and decree of divorce -- signed and dated by the judge and former couple's lawyers -- offers no details on the terms of the settlement, child support and permanent parenting plan order because the parties agreed to keep those documents under seal.

Jeezy and Jeannie share one child, daughter Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022.

The court reviewed all of the documents requested by the parties to be be filed under seal and found "that the harm resulting to the privacy of the parties and their child, if the documents were made public, clearly outweighs public interest in these specific documents."

Both Jeezy and Jeannie are also ordered not to "disseminate, distribute, post, nor cause the dissemination, distribution of posting of the Settlement Agreement or Child Support Worksheet to any person or in any manner, including but no limited to any form of media, social media, or the internet."

The divorce settlement comes almost exactly nine months to the date since Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie on Sept. 14, 2023. He pulled the plug on the marriage more than two years after they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta on March 27, 2021.

In court documents, the rapper said he's been separated from his wife, with "no hope for reconciliation," and that they have a prenuptial agreement. At the time, Jeezy sought joint legal and physical custody of Monaco.

After Jeezy filed for divorce, Jennie made a number of claims, including that she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her estranged husband. Jeezy denied the accusations, calling them "not only false but also deeply disturbing." Jeezy's lawyers also claimed in court documents that Jeannie's allegations of abuse are "all because [Jeezy] declined to have a second baby with her." Neither Jeannie nor her attorneys have commented on or responded to Jeezy's claims.

