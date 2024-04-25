Jeezy is responding to the domestic abuse claims Jeannie Mai made in her recent court filing amid their ongoing and tumultuous divorce.

In a statement to ET, the "All There" rapper said the domestic abuse allegations "are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved." Jeezy added, "This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

The statement comes after Mai filed court documents claiming she suffered physical abuse at the hands of Jeezy -- real name Jay Wayne Jenkins -- over the course of their marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET, Mai claims one alleged incident went down in April 2022 while at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, California. She claims the rapper choked her from behind as she was heading up the stairs before pushing her down the steps.

She claims Jeezy then verbally assaulted her by calling her a "f**king b**ch" and repeating "I can do so much better than you." Mai claims hotel security soon intervened after she told them she didn't feel safe being around him.

Another alleged incident came in January 2022 just weeks after Mai gave birth to the couple's first child, Monaco. Mai claims they were riding in a car together when he began berating her and telling her, "You wh**re" and "I can't wait to divorce you when we get back." Mai claims she tried to get out of the parked car but Jeezy allegedly struck her with a closed fist across the cheekbone and eye. She claims the alleged blow resulted in a subconjunctival hemorrhage.

Mai also brought up another alleged incident in December 2022 while at the UNICEF 39th annual Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball. She claims Jeezy grew so irritated when he couldn't find her for 25 minutes -- after having gone to the restroom with a girlfriend -- that they left the event. While in the car, she claims he grabbed her so violently that it resulted in multiple two to three-inch scratches across her right breast.

Mai claims that another alleged incident involved a golf cart that Jeezy crashed due to him being overly intoxicated. She claims Jeezy texted her, apologizing for his behavior and the injuries the crash caused. In her 115-page court filing, Mai attached a series of text messages and photos of the alleged injuries.

In one such text message exchange, Mai purportedly sent Jeezy a series of photos showing a big bruise on her knee and scrapes and bruises on her elbow. She also What'sApp'd him, "Babbbby... I have a lot of dresses to wear this week," followed by a face with a peeking eye emoji.

Mai claims Jeezy -- who is saved in her contacts as "Cheesy" -- responded, "I so sorry babe. Haven't forgiven myself for puttin you in danger. I've been uneasy and sad about it."

In the court documents, Mai claims she shared these alleged abuse claims with their pastor and/or therapist.

As previously reported, Mai had raised concerns about their child's safety, insisting that safe measures be put in place when it comes to "securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past."

In her latest court filing, Mai claims she raised those concerns following an alleged October 2023 incident, in which she claims "[Monaco] found [Jeezy's] AK-47 in a zipped up Louis Vuitton bag on [their] dining room floor, and after the same gun was found next to a bed, which [Monaco] could have easily accessed."

The estranged couple is currently locked in a custody dispute over their 2-year-old daughter. Jeezy filed for divorce from the former The Real co-host last September after two years of marriage.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

RELATED CONTENT: