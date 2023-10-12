Jeannie Mai is in her healing era, following the news of her split from Jeezy.

On Wednesday, the former co-host of The Real made her return to Instagram with an inspiring message.

Next to a simple, "🖤," written in the caption, Jeannie shared a handwritten message.

"Sometimes you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," read the note.

The message was met with support, though the comments on the post were disabled.

On Sept. 14, Jeezy filed to end his marriage to Jeannie two-years after they said "I do" during an intimate ceremony. According to court documents obtained by ET, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court.

The documents state they've been separated, the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy also wants joints legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022. The pair also signed a prenuptial agreement.

At the time, a source told ET that the pair's divorce stemmed from "different views."

Last week, a source told ET that Jeannie is trying to save her marriage and "doesn't want it to end."

"Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out with Jeezy," the source said.

Another source previously told ET that Jeannie was shocked by the "Put On" rapper's decision to file, despite things being rocky for months.

"Things haven't been great between Jeannie and Jeezy for a few months, but she is still very surprised that he filed for divorce," the source said.

"Since the filing, she's been taking time for herself and taking a break from her work commitments," the source continued. "She has been spending more time in L.A. and her mom is with her and supporting her during this transition."

