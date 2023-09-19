Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's pending divorce stems from "different views."

A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and the former co-host of The Real weren't on the same page when it came to "certain family values and expectations."

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source explains.

Mai, 44, and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in September 2019. The couple went on to tie the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021, before they welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

Jeezy is also a dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jeezy filed for divorce on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court. The documents state they've been separated, the marriage is "irretrievably broken," and "there is no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy also wants joint legal custody of their daughter.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

The documents further state that they signed a prenuptial agreement the day before they got married. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the news. ET has reached out to Jeezy and Mai's reps for comment.

Jeezy's filing comes more than two years after he and the media personality tied the knot.

On the day of Jeezy's filing, the rapper shared a gallery of photos to Instagram alongside a caption that seemingly references the impending split.

"Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me," he captioned the carousel.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo is one of the many to comment on the post's implications, writing, "The caption … Sir! 😂😂"