Jeannie Mai Is Trying to 'Save' Her Marriage to Jeezy: Source

Jeannie Mai is not giving up on her marriage. A source tells ET that "Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out with Jeezy."

The source went on to say that Mai is trying to save the marriage and she "doesn't want it to end." A rep for Mai had no comment.

The relationship update comes a week after ET reported that Mai was floored by Jeezy's decision to file for divorce on Sept. 14 after two years of marriage.

That source said that, despite things not going great between them for months, she was still shocked at the divorce filing.

Another source previously told ET that the couple's split stemmed from a difference of opinions when it came to "certain family values and expectations."

As ET previously reported, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court. The documents stated they had been separated, the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that "there is no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy also wants joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom the couple welcomed in January 2022. Jeezy is also a dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.

The documents further state that they signed a prenuptial agreement the day before they got married.

Jeezy filed for divorce more than two years after he and The Real co-host tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta on March 27, 2021.

