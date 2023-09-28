Jeannie Mai 'Very Surprised' Jeezy Filed for Divorce, Source Says

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy had been struggling in their marriage for some time, but a source tells ET that Jeannie was still shocked by Jeezy's decision to file for divorce on Sept. 14.

The source said on Thursday, "Things haven't been great between Jeannie and Jeezy for a few months, but she is still very surprised that he filed for divorce."

"Since the filing, she's been taking time for herself and taking a break from her work commitments," the source continued. "She has been spending more time in L.A. and her mom is with her and supporting her during this transition."

Another source previously told ET that the couple's split stemmed from a difference of opinions when it came to "certain family values and expectations."

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source explained of the estrangement between the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and the 44-year-old former co-host of The Real.

Jeannie and Jeezy were first linked in January 2019, and a source confirmed their relationship to ET in April 2019. They made things Instagram official in September 2019. The couple went on to tie the knot during an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021, before they welcomed their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

Jeezy is also a dad to three older children -- Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra -- from previous relationships.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jeezy's divorce filing stated that the couple has already separated, the marriage is "irretrievably broken," and "there is no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy also wants joint legal custody of their daughter. The docs also confirm that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

RELATED CONTENT: