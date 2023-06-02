Jed and Katey Duggar Announce Birth of Baby No. 2

The Duggar family got some happy news on Friday, as Jed Duggar and wife Katey announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Nora Kate.

"She’s here! And we’re so in love," the happy couple shared on social media. They also detailed their birth experience in a YouTube vlog. "Welcome to the world, sweet girl."

Nora joins big brother Truett Oliver, who just turned one on May 2. Jed and Katey announced their marriage in April 2021, after quietly courting for over a year.

It's a bright spot in an otherwise difficult time for the reality-famous family. Friday was also the release date for a new Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which dives deeper into the Duggars' lifestyle following the teachings of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, a non-denominational Christian organization that espouses homeschooling, female subservience and conservative values.

Jed's estranged sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, speaks out in the series, which also details the molestation accusations against and child pornography conviction of their oldest brother Josh. Jill says that she's been on the outs with her family since stepping back from reality fame and distancing herself from the teachings of the IBLP.

"Everything within the family dynamic has shifted, and not for the better," she shares of where things stand now between her and the rest of the Duggars.

“My dad does control a lot of things within the family," she notes. "Family relationships were already kind of rocky."

"We’re very much on the outside with the family," Jill's husband, Derick, agrees.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming now on Prime Video.

