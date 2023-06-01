Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Their Silence About the 'Duggar Family Secrets' Documentary
Ahead of the release of a new documentary about the Duggar Family's numerous controversies, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out.
The couple -- who famously introduced the world to their large family in the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting -- published a statement to their website on Thursday decrying Prime Video's forthcoming four-part docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," the statement shared. "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format."
"This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days," the statement continued.
The documentary is set to examine, in part, the experiences of some of the Duggar children after being raised following the ultra-conservative lifestyle rules of disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP. Among those interviewed was Jill Duggar Dillard, the couple's second-oldest daughter, who spoke out about her difficult experiences.
"We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting,"Jim Bob and Michelle's statement continued. "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."
"Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose," the statement concluded.
The documentary is set to examine how Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014, following over 30 claims of sexual harassment from former employees. The allegations hit close to home for the Duggars, when eldest son Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in May 2022 after being found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.
The family also confirmed in 2015 that Josh inappropriately touched four of his sisters and one babysitter when he was a teenager. Jill and sister Jessa were two of the victims, and Shiny Happy People is set to detail how the lifestyle of the IBLP can create a "breeding ground" for predatory behavior.
See the video below for a look at ET's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming docuseries.
All four episodes of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiere June 2 on Prime Video.
