Living the high life. Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez enjoyed an idyllic ocean outing, and the TV personality made sure to snap some pics.

Sanchez took to Instagram on Sunday to post a shirtless thirst trap snapshot of her billionaire beau as he emerged out of the clear blue water and onto the stairs leading to their yacht.

Bezos' ladylove marveled at her future husband's physique and shared a flirty message with the 59-year-old tech giant.

"Is it just me, or is it hot outside?" Sanchez captioned the post.

Many followers and a few famous friends responded with heart emojis, fire emojis and celebrated their relationship in the comments.

Meanwhile, many other users called out Bezos' massive wealth in the comments and suggested the caption might be a bit tone deaf as parts of the United States are currently being rocked by devastating and historic heat waves.

"Amazing what 150,000,000,0000 can do for you," one user commented, while another added, "Does someone become more attractive depending on how big their bank account is? Asking for a friend."

"Yep it’s hot. Global warming is happening," another user commented, while another suggested it might be their luxury outings that partially contribute, writing, "It’s hot because of your private jet and yacht."

News first broke in May that the Amazon head and the former TV anchor got engaged, after four years of dating.

The 59-year-old billionaire and the 53-year-old broadcast journalist went public with their relationship in 2019. The news broke the same day that Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, announced that they were getting divorced.

Amid Bezos' divorce, Sanchez was dealing with her own divorce from William Morris Endeavor agent and Hollywood power player Patrick Whitesell, after the pair had separated the previous year. Sanchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Bezos' divorce from Scott was finalized in April 2019, while Sanchez's divorce from Whitesell was settled in October 2019.

Aside from their romantic relationship, Sanchez and Bezos also claim to share similar philanthropic goals. In November 2022, Bezos and Sanchez told CNN in a joint interview that he planned to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune to climate, social and political endeavors.

In what Sanchez has dubbed "strategic giving," she said that they are focused on finding places and people to allocate funds to.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Bezos said of his philanthropic strategy. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding -- and I think Lauren is finding the same thing -- that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

Sanchez added that the pair make "really great teammates."

