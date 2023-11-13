Lauren Sánchez is gearing up to become Mrs. Bezos.

The helicopter pilot and former TV reporter is preparing to add a new title to her biography when she marries Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. While they got engaged earlier this year, it sounds like the bride-to-be has many decisions still to make.

"We're still thinking about the wedding," she tells Vogue, "what it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged five months!"

Fortunately, saying yes to forever with her future husband has already been checked off the list. According to Vogue, Bezos proposed after dinner by hiding the massive engagement ring -- estimated to be upward of 30 carats -- for her under a pillow. "When he opened the box," she tells the magazine, "I think I blacked out a bit."

While wedding matters like her dress designer are still up in the air, Sánchez has no hesitation about what name she'll go by once they tie the knot. "Uh, yes, one hundred percent," she says to taking his name. "I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bezos Earth Fund

If their wedding date falls sometime in 2024, it will certainly be an unforgettable year for the mom of three, who is planning to add this milestone to her list: visiting space. As Vogue reported, she and five other women who are "paving the way for women" are arranging to take the trip on Blue Origin's suborbital rocket New Shepard next year.

Vogue's December 2023 issue is available on newsstands Nov. 21.

