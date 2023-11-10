Jelly Roll shared his emotional reaction to his GRAMMY nominations on Friday morning, posting a video of himself in tears over the recognition to Instagram.

"I'm not sure if I'll post this or not because I'm so emotional, but the greatest honor an artist could ever hear is that they've been nominated for a GRAMMY," the country singer said through tears. "I got to hear that this morning. I haven't cried like this since my daddy died. I tried making this video seven times, y'all. I love y'all, man. So f**king much."

Jelly Roll was nominated in two categories, Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his rendition of "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

Beneath the Instagram video, Jelly Roll wrote, "I'm embarrassed to post this but my wife says honesty and rawness got me this far … I'll post a more complete thought about this when I get my head together. I just never would’ve imagined."

In the comments, several celebrities celebrated Jelly's big accomplishment. "YOU DESERVE IT ALL!!!!!!! 🙌 We are so happy for you!!!!!!! Congratulations my sweet friend ❤️" Wynonna Judd wrote.

"8times a charm. Go jelly roll!!!!!!!" Wiz Khalifa added.

"You’re a supernova papa- YOU DESERVE ALL THISSSSSS 😭😭😭😭" Bunnie xo wrote.

At the 2023 CMT Music Awards this year, Jelly Roll won Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year, for his breakout song, "Son of a Sinner." At Wednesday's 2023 CMA Awards, he was nominated five times, scoring a win for New Artist of the Year.

After accepting the award on Wednesday, the 38-year-old breakout star got a little carried away with his award backstage.

"I'm so embarrassed," he told ET just after breaking his trophy. "I was so excited. I was swinging around to let somebody hold it. I'd been passing it around like a bag of popcorn. I've been just letting everybody ... like a bag of potatoes, like we were just all sharing or something. I feel bad. Oh god."

There's an easy and temporary fix to the problem, as his official engraved trophy will be sent to him. "I'm gonna get the one with tape," Jelly Roll joked.

At the GRAMMYs, Jelly Roll will compete against Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét and The War and Treaty for Best New Artist.

Jelly Roll's first major label album, 2021's Ballad of the Broken, landed him on both the rock and country charts. "Son of a Sinner," one the album's most country tracks, eventually cemented his place in the industry. Released as a single in March 2022, the song hit No. 1 on Billboard's US Country Airplay chart, and inspired the singer to move even further toward the country sound for his 2023 follow-up, Whitsitt Chapel.

