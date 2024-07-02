News

Jenna Bush Hager Says She Felt 'Humiliated' After Son Hal Saw Her Naked and Poked Fun at Her Body

Jenna Bush Hager
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Ashlyn Robinette
Published: 9:40 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

Jenna Bush Hager's son, Hal, made fun of her 'big nickels' after seeing her naked, which left her feeling 'humiliated in my own home.'

It may be normal for Jenna Bush Hager's kids to see her naked, but it doesn't come without consequences.

On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager, 42, talked with her co-host Hoda Kotb, 59, about feeling "humiliated" one time after her son poked fun at her naked body -- but she also clarified her decision to be naked in front of her kids.

After being asked about whether she "care[s] about walking around naked with [her] kids around," Bush Hager had a simple answer: "No, I don't, but not in a gross way."

"I'm not saying it’s gross, why are you getting offended?" Kotb replied, noting her close friend was getting "defensive."

Bush Hager shares children Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager, whom she's been married to since 2008.

The daughter of George W. Bush continued, explaining, "I'm not walking around. I'm in the privacy of my own bathroom. And I don't have much time because guess what I have to do? Go down there and prepare his little food."

She brought up an instance where Hal, who made his adorable Today show debut in April, made fun of her body. He also had an interesting nickname for one of her body parts.

"Recently while I'm getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, 'Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,'" Bush Hager recalled.

She clarified that her son referred to her nipples as "nickels," and went on, "But he said, 'Look at your big nickels.' And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home."

"He walks in and he makes fun of my 'nickels,' pointing and laughing and such and talking about their size," she said. "And then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter. But he's started to shame me into outfit, hair, makeup."

Last week, Bush Hager left Kotb stunned on Today with Hoda & Jenna when she revealed the pet name her husband has for her.

"Well, he called me Shiny," Bush Hager said, leaving Kotb to repeat the name to make sure she heard it correctly.

"Shiny Cat...The Shiny Cat when we first got together," she continued, leaving Kotb a bit speechless. "And now I think it's just Honey, Baby, Babe."

In April, Bush Hager revealed that her eldest daughter, Mila, also came up with a creative, yet questionable, nickname for her

"Do you know what Mila calls me now? Jenner," Bush Hager said. "And she has started calling me Kylie. 'Cause Kylie Jenner," Bush Hager answered when asked why.

"She's like, 'Kylie!' and I'm like, 'Is that supposed to be for me?'"

RELATED CONTENT:
 

Video

Jenna Bush Hager's Halloween Costume Shocked Her 4-Year-Old Son (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Husband Henry's Shocking Pet Name for Her

News

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Husband Henry's Shocking Pet Name for Her

Jenna Bush Hager Says She Should Have Dated More Before Settling Down

News

Jenna Bush Hager Says She Should Have Dated More Before Settling Down

Jenna Bush Hager on New Nickname Given to Her by Daughter Mila

News

Jenna Bush Hager on New Nickname Given to Her by Daughter Mila

Hoda Kotb on Dream Celeb Guest and Jenna Bush Hager's Annoying Habit

News

Hoda Kotb on Dream Celeb Guest and Jenna Bush Hager's Annoying Habit

See Jenna Bush Hager's 4-Year-Old Son Hal Make His 'Today' Debut

News

See Jenna Bush Hager's 4-Year-Old Son Hal Make His 'Today' Debut

Related Photos
6 Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids In 2024

Tags: