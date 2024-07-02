It may be normal for Jenna Bush Hager's kids to see her naked, but it doesn't come without consequences.

On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager, 42, talked with her co-host Hoda Kotb, 59, about feeling "humiliated" one time after her son poked fun at her naked body -- but she also clarified her decision to be naked in front of her kids.

After being asked about whether she "care[s] about walking around naked with [her] kids around," Bush Hager had a simple answer: "No, I don't, but not in a gross way."

"I'm not saying it’s gross, why are you getting offended?" Kotb replied, noting her close friend was getting "defensive."

Bush Hager shares children Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager, whom she's been married to since 2008.

The daughter of George W. Bush continued, explaining, "I'm not walking around. I'm in the privacy of my own bathroom. And I don't have much time because guess what I have to do? Go down there and prepare his little food."

She brought up an instance where Hal, who made his adorable Today show debut in April, made fun of her body. He also had an interesting nickname for one of her body parts.

"Recently while I'm getting dressed — if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like, Hal likes to come in there and say, 'Look at your nickels. I like your nickels,'" Bush Hager recalled.

She clarified that her son referred to her nipples as "nickels," and went on, "But he said, 'Look at your big nickels.' And then I feel a little humiliated in my own home."

"He walks in and he makes fun of my 'nickels,' pointing and laughing and such and talking about their size," she said. "And then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter. But he's started to shame me into outfit, hair, makeup."

Last week, Bush Hager left Kotb stunned on Today with Hoda & Jenna when she revealed the pet name her husband has for her.

"Well, he called me Shiny," Bush Hager said, leaving Kotb to repeat the name to make sure she heard it correctly.

"Shiny Cat...The Shiny Cat when we first got together," she continued, leaving Kotb a bit speechless. "And now I think it's just Honey, Baby, Babe."

In April, Bush Hager revealed that her eldest daughter, Mila, also came up with a creative, yet questionable, nickname for her.

"Do you know what Mila calls me now? Jenner," Bush Hager said. "And she has started calling me Kylie. 'Cause Kylie Jenner," Bush Hager answered when asked why.

"She's like, 'Kylie!' and I'm like, 'Is that supposed to be for me?'"

