Hal Hager is not the most cooperative guest, but he might be the most loved! The 4-year-old son of Jenna Bush Hager made his Today show debut on Monday in honor of the fifth anniversary of his mom's NBC morning program, Today With Hoda & Jenna.

"Hal, we've been waiting for you to come on our show for five years. Do you know why?" Hoda Kotb asked the very shy Hal. "Because you were in your mommy's tummy and now you're five years old, almost right?"

Jenna started the show when she was pregnant with Hal, who will turn five on Aug. 2.

Throughout the segment, Hal sat in his mom's lap, hiding his face with stuffed animals.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hal Hager on Today With Hoda & Jenna on April 8, 2024. - 'Today'

"Do you like Mommy's job? What does Mommy do for a living?" Hoda asked Hal.

"I don't know," he replied.

"Am I on TV?" Jenna asked her son.

"Yeah," he replied.

"Is this your favorite show or do you like Bluey better?" the mother of three asked about the popular Australian cartoon.

"I like both!" Hal said, grinning.

Jenna tried to get her son to come out of his shell, asking, "Can you say, 'Happy anniversary'?" to which he replied, "I'm scared."

Jenna Bush Hager and Hal Hager on 'Today With Hoda & Jenna' on April 8, 2024. - 'Today'

After several minutes of trying to coax Hal into talking, Jenna quipped, "OK, well this booking went really well."

In addition to Hal, Jenna also shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, with her husband, Henry Hager. Mila has appeared on the Today show, proving she's much less shy than her little brother when it comes to TV cameos.

Mila visited the show in December 2022 and Hoda asked her how she's different from her famous mom.

"Because I'm better!" Mila quipped at the time.

Mila also dished that her famous mother peed her pants while laughing.

Last month, ET spoke with Hoda about Jenna and co-host Savannah Guthrie's friendship and teamwork.

"The three of us have this little tribe and it's a tribe of trust and love," Hoda told ET. "And Jenna has my back."

RELATED CONTENT: