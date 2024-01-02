Jenna Bush Hager celebrated the New Year with a kiss, but it was her 10-year-old daughter that stole the spotlight. The Today With Hoda & Jenna host shared a hilarious family snapshot on social media that captured a peak pre-teen reaction to her parents' PDA.

In the shot, Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, share a smooch while surrounded by their three kids. Standing to Jenna's left is the couple's eldest daughter, Mila, who looks on with horror.

Meanwhile, daughter Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4, appear unphased. Poppy stands cozily with her mom, nuzzling her face into Jenna's sleeve, while Hal looks at something off in the distance.

"NY Kiss, notice Mila," Jenna wrote over the image on her Instagram Story. She followed the full family snap with a close-up on just Mila.

Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

It's been a holiday season filled with family time for Jenna. The 42-year-old shared a sweet selfie with her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, her twin sister, Barbara Bush, and their respective husbands and children. Barbara is married to Craig Coyne and together they share one daughter, two-year-old Cora.

"Bad selfie, wonderful Christmas. 🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️" Jenna captioned the photo.

New Year's Eve kiss aside, Jenna recently shared with Today viewers and co-host Hoda Kotb how her first-born has been teasing her with Gen Alpha slang as of late.

"I have had a little bit of a tricky time in my own household, because my eldest child -- who will remain nameless unless you Google her -- started to use the word preppy," Hager said.

"'Mom, cool, you look preppy.' And I'm like, 'What?'"

Hager explained that preppy no longer describes a look, but rather means "cool."

The women also learned that they were in the same boat with regards to being called "bruh" by their young kids.

"Bro, they call me bro," Hager exclaimed. "Why would they call us, their loving mothers, bro?"

Kotb revealed that she corrects her daughters, Hope, 4, and Haley, 6.

"I always say to my kids, 'You do not call your mother bro."

Hager hilariously revealed that it is not that simple for her.

"What about calling me Jenna Bush, not even Hager," she shared.

When asked by Kotb if it happens in her own home, she exclaimed, "All the time."

"'Jenna Bush,'" she said, jokingly mocking her kids. "All of them, all three of them gang up against me and I'm like, 'You wanna try mom?' And they're like, 'You call me Mila, I call you Jenna.'"

