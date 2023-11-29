Get ready to jingle all the way with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager this Christmas -- because the duo has dropped their very own holiday song.

The Today co-anchors released "Carefree Christmas" on Wednesday with the help of viral vocal coach Cheryl Porter. In the festive music video, Kotb and Hager are seen recording with Porter in the studio and celebrating the season together with general merriment.

"Let's ride the wave and turn the page / It's time for Christmas Day," Kotb croons as she kicks off the upbeat song.

"Its gonna be a carefree Christmas / Stop and smell the pine / Boughs of holly make us jolly / We're all feelin' fine," the trio sings together on the chorus.

Hear the full song and see the fun music video below!

Hager first revealed news of the project earlier this month during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with sister Barbara Pierce Bush.

"It’s gonna be really something," Hager teased of the track.

"Mariah Carey, watch out," host Jimmy Fallon quipped of the musical queen of Christmas.

Back in October, Kotb and Hager took Today viewers into their lesson with Porter, who wrote their Christmas song and performs it with them.

As Hager put it, "We have potential."

RELATED CONTENT: