Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have had it with their children's slang terms!

On Wednesday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the duo discussed a viral video about a teacher who hilariously shared all the slang terms his students are using. Both of the mothers admitted that they could relate to the teacher.

"I have had a little bit of a tricky time in my own household, because my eldest child -- who will remain nameless unless you Google her -- started to use the word preppy," Hager said.

"'Mom, cool, you look preppy.' And I'm like, 'What?'"

Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images

Hager explained that preppy no longer describes a look, but rather means "cool."

Hager shares children Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager. Kotb is the mother of daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, whom she shares with her ex, Joel Schiffman.

While the moms are OK with the preppy slang, the nicknames their children have for them is one thing they can't get behind.

"How about this? You know which one [word] my kids use a lot and they are six and four? Bruh," Kotb shared.

"Bro, they call me bro," Hager exclaimed. "Why would they call us, their loving mothers, bro?"

Kotb revealed that she corrects her daughters, Hope and Hayley.

"I always say to my kids, 'You do not call your mother bro."

Hager hilariously revealed that it is not that simple for her.

"What about calling me Jenna Bush, not even Hager," she shared.

When asked by Kotb if it happens in her own home, she exclaimed, "All the time."

"'Jenna Bush,'" she said mocking her kids. "All of them, all three of them gang up against me and I'm like, 'You wanna try mom?' And they're like, 'You call me Mila, I call you Jenna.'"

The defeated mother revealed that she has lost the battle in her own home.

The moms where happy to know they are not alone in the struggle. Both also shared that their kids are in the "what the...?" phase. Though they aren't filling in the blank, the kids know exactly how to use the term.

"I was walking with my kids home from school and and a kid on a scooter came up and almost side swiped me, and he looks at me and he goes, 'What the?'" Admitting she was mortified, Kotb came to terms with the fact that it's what the kids are saying on the playground.

