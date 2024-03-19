Jenna Bush Hager is keeping it real when it comes to her marriage to Henry Hager! The 42-year-old Today show personality recently discussed the topic of other women flirting with married men during a segment titled "Girl Code" with her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb.

"This may be weird but sometimes I like it when people flirt with Henry," Jenna shared, smiling.

"Why?" a confused-looking Hoda asked.

"I don't know, it's just like, 'Oh, baby girl's still got it!' Because I know I'm very secure in our relationship," she said of her marriage of 15 years. "I'm like, 'Oh, there you are!'"

"But what if he were flirting back with the girl?" Hoda pressed.

"If it's a very small amount, I find it attractive," Jenna insisted. "He wouldn't do it a lot. But also we don't really go anywhere."

Jenna and Henry tied the knot in May 2008 after a four-year courtship. The couple share three children -- daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, and son, Hal, 4.

This isn't the first time Jenna has made comments about her marriage. In October 2023 during a pre-recorded episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Jenna made a joke about her appreciation for men who read.

"It's hot," Hoda remarked when discussing the appeal of seeing a man engrossed in a book.

Jenna concurred with her co-host's sentiment, jokingly claiming that she becomes "dehydrated" when she encounters a man reading. However, things took an unexpected turn when Hoda posed a hypothetical scenario.

Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager - Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

"OK, you see a man with a book sitting on a park bench in Central Park reading, what is the first thing you’re thinking?" Hoda asked.

Jenna quickly added, "If they have little eyeglasses too, just sitting reading, and if they're reading something I respect? I mean that could be a means for an affair.”

Realizing the gravity of her comment and the potential misinterpretation, the mother of three immediately backtracked, emphasizing that she was only joking. "I would never," she reiterated, "Henry and I are very happy, and he reads." Hoda questioned why Jenna was getting "defensive" about the comment.

Jenna admitted, "Because I shouldn't have said that! I went too far."

