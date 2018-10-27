Looks like Jenna Dewan is moving on.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted getting cozy with -- and kissing -- a new man at the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday night, according to multiple reports. The event, held at Casamigos co-founder Mike Meldman's Beverly Hills home, was a star-studded affair, though Dewan managed to escape being photographed with her mystery beau.

An eyewitness tells ET that Dewan -- who filed for divorce from Channing Tatum just hours before the party -- appeared to be celebrating with a large group of girlfriends. According to the eyewitness, the actress arrived halfway through the night, and was seen laughing and smiling while sipping her drink.

Dewan and Tatum revealed their separation after eight years of marriage in April, and ET confirmed that the former World of Dance host officially filed for divorce on Friday.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan has requested joint legal and physical custody of her and Tatum's daughter, Everly. She's also seeking child support and spousal support from Tatum, and requested that her name be restored to Jenna Dewan, instead of Jenna Dewan Tatum. Tatum reportedly filed a response, in which he also requested joint physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old.

While Dewan was just spotted with a new man on Friday, news broke earlier this month that Tatum was dating singer Jessie J. A source recently told ET that the romance was still "new" and that him starting to date was a "huge step" for both him and Dewan.

"Channing and Jenna truly planned to be together forever, so dating other people is a huge step for both of them," the source said. "Even announcing their split was difficult because their fan base loved them as a couple."

"They are both trying their very best to give each other the space they both need to move forward in life," the source added. "They want their relationship to stay healthy for their daughter Everly. They both plan to make her their very first priority."

