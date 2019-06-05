It's if Jennifer Aniston is just hanging out in her friend's living room during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 50-year-old actress dishes about everything from tabloid reports, her topless photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar, her recent plane scare and a possible Friends reunion.

After her pal, Ellen DeGeneres, compliments Aniston for looking so gorgeous, the Murder Mystery star addresses a recent rumor she saw about herself. "Apparently I had a million dollar makeover. So, there you go," she jokes. "You just sort of lift it all, tie it and snip it. Throw it all away."

As for all the false stories published about her, Aniston quips, "It's quite entertaining, isn't it? I throw those [tabloids] away anytime I go into any kind of doctor's office."

DeGeneres goes on to praise her friend for posing topless for Harper's Bazaar and muses that she loves getting naked. "I love it!" Aniston agrees.

Further commenting on her sexy photo, she proclaims, "I'm not ashamed of that. No one should be."

Aniston recently had a big scare when she and her friends, including Courteney Cox, jetted off to Mexico for a birthday trip for the actress. However, the plane was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing without one of its tires.

"When we were in flight, it was very turbulent. Everyone else was very calm because they're not afraid of flying," she recalls to DeGeneres. "It's about an hour and a half of white knuckling it and then the stewardess says to me, 'The pilot would like to talk to you.' And I said, 'I don't want to talk to the pilot.' I sent one of my very calm friends to go talk to the pilot."

Aniston recollects that "everybody on the plane started panicking" and were "texting their children and their loved ones."

"I was like, 'Who do I text?'" she remembers thinking. Aniston says that's when she got a message from DeGeneres. "And then, because you get texts up in the air, you [Ellen] were the first person that was like, 'Are you OK?'"

The actress jokes that her first thought was "'Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!'"

Aniston also reveals that there was some drinking during the plane scare, which helped when they had to get on another flight. "We all got pretty hammered. ...Let's go out with some tequila," she quips.

Later in the interview, Aniston further confirms that she's down for a Friends reunion, especially since the show will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. "Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it," she tells DeGeneres. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it. I’m sure."

Aniston adds, "Anything could happen."

