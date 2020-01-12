Jennifer Aniston Skips Critics' Choice to Hang Out With Her 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston traded Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards for a chance to spend time with her Friends.

The Morning Show star helped kick off awards season at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, but she was nowhere to be seen at this weekend's awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California. Instead, Aniston shared her Sunday night plans on Instagram: some quality time with her longtime pals and Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

"Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼," Aniston captioned her post, which included two photos of the group smiling for the camera and goofing off together.

Neither Aniston nor Reese Witherspoon earned nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, though their Morning Show castmate Billy Crudup took home Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the Apple TV+ series.

All eyes were on Aniston at the Golden Globes last weekend, as both she and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, were nominated for awards. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt told ET on the red carpet ahead of the show.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he jokingly continued, adding, "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

See more in the video below.

