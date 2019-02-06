Jennifer Connelly is taking a stroll down memory lane, back to when she and Bradley Cooper were married.



Okay, they weren’t really married. But they played a married couple in the 2009 rom-com classic He’s Just Not That Into You, which just turned 10 years old. Fans will remember that Janine (Connelly) trashed her home after she discovered that Ben (Cooper) was cheating on her with Anna (Scarlett Johansson). A scene that the now-48-year-old actress remembers fondly.



“It was fun. I liked doing that scene,” she told ET at the premiere of her new film Alita: Battle Angel on Tuesday night. “It was good. I had a good time. It was a nice group of people. I loved spending time with all the cast members, all the women. And Bradley was great.”

When asked if she suspected that Cooper was destined for greatness, she demurred and gushed about his new film, A Star Is Born.



“You never know, but he's super talented,” she stated. “I didn't know that he'd wind up being such a fantastic director. I thought he did a really wonderful job.”

While on hand, she also discussed her supporting role in Alita, a dazzling special effects extravaganza, which wowed her when it was done, even though she was on the set!



“It was so fun!” she shared of her first reaction to the film. “Literally, I saw it about a week ago -- my husband and I saw it together, and we kept kinda going [makes surprised face] looking at each other, going [makes surprised face again]. Like, it's really actually breathtaking. The character of Alita, when you first see her, to me, it was really breathtaking, because I didn't see anything in the interim.”



“I had been working with Rosa [Salazar], and she had this grey suit with black dots on her face and the camera mounted to her head, and then there was Alita!” she added. “And it's really spectacular.”



Alita: Battle Angel arrives in theaters on Feb. 14.



