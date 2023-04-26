Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Natasha Rothwell’s Return to ‘The White Lotus’ (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge on Natasha Rothwell Returning for ‘The White L…
Nick Cannon Shares Jamie Foxx Update and How He’s Celebrating Ro…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Over-the-Top Wedding Day
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Robyn Doesn't See Herself …
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence Since Being Fired From Fox News
John Mulaney on How Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll and Mo…
Taylor Swift Returns to Stage for First Time Since News of Joe A…
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
Tucker Carlson’s Colleagues Learned of His Fox News Departure ‘o…
Prince William Tears His Pants Taking Spin Class With Kate Middl…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Lindsay Lohan Is Expecting Her First Child
Jennifer Coolidge is reacting to Natasha Rothwell returning to season 3 of The White Lotus, and she's intrigued about what it could mean for her character!
The 61-year-old actress was in a bit of a jesting mood Wednesday while on the red carpet for the TIME 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York City -- where she's hosting and also being honored -- and she told ET's Rachel Smith she hadn't heard about Natasha Rothwell returning to the hit HBO series. But she offered her thoughts on whether fans might see her character, Tanya McQuoid, return to haunt Rothwell's character, Belinda Lindsey, from the dead.
"Oh, I didn't hear that [she was back] but now that Belinda's in. I mean, maybe. Maybe," Coolidge said. "I hope so."
When asked if there's any chance Coolidge might return in some kind of flashback episode in season 3, Coolidge seemed to be all in, but deferred to White Lotus creator Mike White.
"I mean, Mike White seems pretty firm about it," said Coolidge about her character being over and done with following her shocking death in the season 2 finale. "But Belinda's back in. Who knows, who knows?"
Earlier this month, ET confirmed Rothwell would be back after first appearing as the hotel spa manager.
During season 1, Belinda was often seen opposite guest Tanya, who took a liking to the hotel employee. Tanya even promised to invest in Belinda's plan to launch her own spa and wellness practice before reneging on the offer in the finale.
While Tanya was killed off in season 2, White has said that season 3 will likely be "a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality," which "could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
As for Coolidge returning to reprise her role, White has previously told Deadline that he couldn't imagine doing another installment without her.
"Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, 'I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.' And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either."
And Coolidge seems to be open for more. "Yes, yes. Of course," she told ET when asked about returning, before adding, "I mean, I don't know what Mike has in mind. But yes, I would love [to come back]."
On top of being named to TIME's "100 Most Influential People of 2023" list, Coolidge is set to also be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Comedic Genius Award for making "incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large."
RELATED CONTENT:
'The White Lotus' Season 3: Who's Returning and the New Location
'The White Lotus': Natasha Rothwell Returning for Season 3
'The White Lotus' Season 3 to Reportedly Be Set in Thailand
Related Gallery