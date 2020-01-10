Jennifer Garner Gets a Check From Her Son for 'Being My Mama': See How Much She Made!
It's no secret that Jennifer Garner is basically super mom.
The 47-year-old actress shares three children, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 7-year-old Sam, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and on Friday, she finally got some compensation for being such an amazing mother.
The Yes Day star posted a photo of a check, which had been filled out by her son, Sam, on Christmas Day as payment for "Being my mama."
"Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42," she captioned the sweet post. "I guess I should keep my day job. 😂 #iwouldbehismamaforfree#ohwaitialreadyam#👵🏻👦🏼♥️."
This comes after Garner defended her mama status to one online troll who rudely commented on one of her posts, "What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?"
Garner soon replied, "A mom! 😂😂😂."
For more funny antics from Garner, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Garner Has the Best Response When Someone Calls Her ‘A Movie Star Who Makes No Movies’
Jennifer Garner Has a Funny Mom Moment While Dropping Daughter Off at School Bus Stop
Jennifer Garner Has the Best Funny Not Sexy Halloween Costume: Watch!