It's no secret that Jennifer Garner is basically super mom.

The 47-year-old actress shares three children, 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 7-year-old Sam, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and on Friday, she finally got some compensation for being such an amazing mother.

The Yes Day star posted a photo of a check, which had been filled out by her son, Sam, on Christmas Day as payment for "Being my mama."

"Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42," she captioned the sweet post. "I guess I should keep my day job. 😂 #iwouldbehismamaforfree#ohwaitialreadyam#👵🏻👦🏼♥️."

This comes after Garner defended her mama status to one online troll who rudely commented on one of her posts, "What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?"

Garner soon replied, "A mom! 😂😂😂."

For more funny antics from Garner, watch the clip below:

