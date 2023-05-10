Jennifer Garner is taking a fashionable walk down memory lane, sharing anecdotes about some of her most iconic on-screen wardrobes.

In a video interview with Glamour, the 51-year-old actress jokes that she was constantly on the brink of a wardrobe malfunction while starring as Elektra in 2003's Daredevil.

"I had so many chicken cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs, I think there were like three on each side of different sizes," she says. "Everything was pushed up and out. I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times. There's not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe."

The star also reveals that she had to be "cut out of and sewn into" her skintight pleather pants every time she needed to use the restroom on set.

"And that was, like, a 45-minute undertaking," she recalls. "So I definitely held it in."

Garner says the custom costumes were created on her body "bit by bit by bit" through a series of "endless fittings." While undergoing her stunt rehearsals for the film, the actress was able to advocate for the support she needed in her shoes and flexibility in her pants in order to perform.

Garner also looks back on her iconic 13 Going on 30looks from 2004, noting that the colorful striped dress she wore during her dance number with Mark Ruffalo has popped up in other productions in later years.

"Here's a crazy fact. This dress, I didn't keep it. It didn't go anywhere, it just went into a warehouse. Nobody knew it was going to be a big deal," she says. "If you watch old Sex and the City episodes, you will see it show up on a background player kind of scooting into a theater seat. And it just was, you know, a dress that was pulled out and put on a background player and then who knows where it ended up, but sadly I don't have it."

She also muses on the nostalgia and enduring love that fans have for that film all these years later.

"I just had dinner with Judy Greer, who played my frenemy, and we were talking about how 13 Going on 30 is just even more embraced than it was all of those years ago," she shares. "I think because all of the kids who were 13 when it came out are turning 30 and they are just so sweet about the movie. It holds such nostalgia for them and we are so grateful and happy."

After starring in 2003's Daredevil together, Garner became close friends with her co-star, Ben Affleck, and the two married in June 2005. She initially split from Affleck in 2015 and the former spouses finalized their divorce in 2018.

The couple have three children: daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11.

In a cover story interview with Allure, published on Tuesday, the actress reveals that their children don't like to watch their mother on screen.

"They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom," she says. "They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing."

